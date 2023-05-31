why ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $17.03

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CHPT] jumped around 1.2 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $9.69 at the close of the session, up 14.13%. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 4:30 PM that ChargePoint to Announce First Quarter Financial Results on June 1, 2023.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT), a leading electric vehicle charging network, today announced it will release financial results for the first quarter ended April 30, 2023, after market close on June 1, 2023. ChargePoint management will host a conference call to review its financial results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) on the same day.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the “Events and Presentations” section of ChargePoint’s investor relations website (investors.chargepoint.com) on June 1, 2023. A replay will be available after the conclusion of the webcast and archived for one year. A copy of the press release with the financial results will also be available on ChargePoint’s investor relations website prior to the commencement of the webcast.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock is now 1.68% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CHPT Stock saw the intraday high of $9.86 and lowest of $8.94 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.92, which means current price is +23.91% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.17M shares, CHPT reached a trading volume of 23526904 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHPT shares is $17.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07.

How has CHPT stock performed recently?

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.61. With this latest performance, CHPT shares gained by 11.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.57 for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.00, while it was recorded at 8.67 for the last single week of trading, and 11.79 for the last 200 days.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.02 and a Gross Margin at +15.87. ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -73.73.

Return on Total Capital for CHPT is now -54.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.07. Additionally, CHPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.11.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Insider trade positions for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]