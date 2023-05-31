why Big Lots Inc. [BIG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.22

Big Lots Inc. [NYSE: BIG] slipped around -0.85 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $5.40 at the close of the session, down -13.60%. The company report on May 26, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Big Lots Reports Q1 Results.

Q1 comparable sales and gross margins decline due to challenging macro environment and vendor disruption; operating expenses, excluding adjustments, better than expected.

Q1 GAAP EPS loss of $7.10; adjusted EPS loss of $3.40.

Big Lots Inc. stock is now -63.27% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BIG Stock saw the intraday high of $6.33 and lowest of $5.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 29.25, which means current price is +3.85% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.67M shares, BIG reached a trading volume of 6045475 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Big Lots Inc. [BIG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIG shares is $8.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIG stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Big Lots Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33.

How has BIG stock performed recently?

Big Lots Inc. [BIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -31.82. With this latest performance, BIG shares dropped by -39.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.06 for Big Lots Inc. [BIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.34, while it was recorded at 6.84 for the last single week of trading, and 15.68 for the last 200 days.

Big Lots Inc. [BIG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Big Lots Inc. [BIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.50 and a Gross Margin at +32.16. Big Lots Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.85.

Return on Total Capital for BIG is now -6.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Big Lots Inc. [BIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 270.68. Additionally, BIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 237.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.11.

Big Lots Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for Big Lots Inc. [BIG]