why Baker Hughes Company [BKR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $36.91

Baker Hughes Company [NASDAQ: BKR] slipped around -0.09 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $27.80 at the close of the session, down -0.32%. The company report on May 30, 2023 at 8:15 AM that Report: Baker Hughes Reduces Scope 1 & 2 Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 28%, on Track To Meet Net-Zero Emissions Goals.

Corporate sustainability report outlines progress in key areas.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Company completed detailed materiality assessment using best practices, aligned to most widely recognized reporting frameworks.

Baker Hughes Company stock is now -5.86% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BKR Stock saw the intraday high of $27.88 and lowest of $27.09 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 38.65, which means current price is +6.43% above from all time high which was touched on 02/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.85M shares, BKR reached a trading volume of 6298878 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Baker Hughes Company [BKR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKR shares is $36.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baker Hughes Company is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for BKR in the course of the last twelve months was 56.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has BKR stock performed recently?

Baker Hughes Company [BKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.01. With this latest performance, BKR shares dropped by -4.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.60 for Baker Hughes Company [BKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.42, while it was recorded at 28.16 for the last single week of trading, and 28.04 for the last 200 days.

Baker Hughes Company [BKR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baker Hughes Company [BKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.76 and a Gross Margin at +23.26. Baker Hughes Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.84.

Return on Total Capital for BKR is now 8.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baker Hughes Company [BKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.40. Additionally, BKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baker Hughes Company [BKR] managed to generate an average of -$10,927 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Baker Hughes Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Baker Hughes Company [BKR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baker Hughes Company go to 43.80%.

Insider trade positions for Baker Hughes Company [BKR]