WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG] Stock trading around $0.05 per share: What’s Next?

WeTrade Group Inc. [NASDAQ: WETG] gained 9.52% on the last trading session, reaching $0.05 price per share at the time. The company report on May 20, 2023 at 1:02 AM that WeTrade Group Inc. Received a Non-Compliance Notification From Nasdaq.

WeTrade Group Inc. (“WeTrade” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WETG), a global diversified “software as a service” (“SaaS”) technology service provider committed to providing technical support and digital transformation tools for enterprises across different industries, today announced that the Company received a notification from NASDAQ on May 17, 2023, which states that due to the Company’s failure to timely file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Company failed to comply with Nasdaq’s filing requirements set forth in Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) The matter serves as an additional basis for delisting the Company’s securities from The Nasdaq Stock Market.

This notification from Nasdaq also serves as a formal notification that the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Panel”) will consider this noncompliance in rendering a determination regarding the Company’s continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market. Pursuant to Listing Rule 5810(d), the Company should present its views with respect to this additional delinquency to the Panel at its hearing. If the Company fails to address this additional issue at its hearing, the Panel will consider the record as presented at the hearing and will make its determination based upon that information.

WeTrade Group Inc. represents 192.77 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.20 million with the latest information. WETG stock price has been found in the range of $0.043 to $0.047.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.61M shares, WETG reached a trading volume of 24884624 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for WeTrade Group Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for WETG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

Trading performance analysis for WETG stock

WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.26. With this latest performance, WETG shares dropped by -58.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -95.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WETG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.58 for WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1403, while it was recorded at 0.0445 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8768 for the last 200 days.

WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.68 and a Gross Margin at +81.10. WeTrade Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.99.

Return on Total Capital for WETG is now 41.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 37.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 31.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.47. Additionally, WETG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG] managed to generate an average of $68,101 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.WeTrade Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.00 and a Current Ratio set at 11.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG]