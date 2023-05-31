Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] Stock trading around $29.93 per share: What’s Next?

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ: WBA] loss -0.27% on the last trading session, reaching $29.93 price per share at the time. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 8:26 AM that Walgreens Announces Winners for the 2023 Expressions by Walgreens Art Challenge.

Submissions center on self-expression and reveal a range of topics that are top-of-mind for teens, from mental health and gun safety to the impact of social media and more.

Walgreens is pleased to announce the winners and finalists for our 13th annual Expressions by Walgreens art challenge. The national contest provides monetary awards to winning high school student submissions from around the country.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. represents 862.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $25.79 billion with the latest information. WBA stock price has been found in the range of $29.495 to $29.96.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.10M shares, WBA reached a trading volume of 7401290 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBA shares is $40.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBA stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.14.

Trading performance analysis for WBA stock

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.04. With this latest performance, WBA shares dropped by -15.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.30 for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.42, while it was recorded at 30.46 for the last single week of trading, and 35.78 for the last 200 days.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. go to 1.73%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]