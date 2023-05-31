VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] is 30.00% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VTGN] price surged by 1.67 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on May 30, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Vistagen to Present Fasedienol (PH94B) Safety and Exploratory Efficacy Data from Phase 3 Open-Label Social Anxiety Disorder Study at American Society for Clinical Psychopharmacology Annual Meeting.

Late-breaking poster presentation highlights long-term, open-label treatment data of as-needed intranasal administrations of fasedienol in real-world setting.

Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that safety and exploratory efficacy data from its Phase 3 open-label study of fasedienol (PH94B) nasal spray for the treatment of adults with social anxiety disorder (SAD) will be presented in a late-breaking poster presentation at the American Society for Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) 2023 Annual Meeting taking place in Miami from May 30 through June 2, 2023.

A sum of 11114719 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.37M shares. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $0.14 and dropped to a low of $0.13 until finishing in the latest session at $0.13.

The average equity rating for VTGN stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.01 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.90. With this latest performance, VTGN shares dropped by -4.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.66 for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1368, while it was recorded at 0.1325 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1524 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -4308.68 and a Gross Margin at +26.49. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4307.19.

Return on Total Capital for VTGN is now -58.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -58.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.70. Additionally, VTGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] managed to generate an average of -$1,326,733 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

