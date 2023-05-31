UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] Revenue clocked in at $225.40 million, down -18.18% YTD: What’s Next?

UP Fintech Holding Limited [NASDAQ: TIGR] gained 7.72% or 0.2 points to close at $2.79 with a heavy trading volume of 6663523 shares. The company report on May 30, 2023 at 4:05 AM that UP Fintech posts solid 2023 Q1 results as global expansion scales up.

Non-GAAP profit doubled quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) to US$10.33 million, a two-year high.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Number of new customer accounts up 40% QoQ, thanks to relentless global expansion efforts.

It opened the trading session at $2.91, the shares rose to $3.15 and dropped to $2.61, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TIGR points out that the company has recorded -37.72% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -20.78% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, TIGR reached to a volume of 6663523 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TIGR shares is $4.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TIGR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UP Fintech Holding Limited is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.92.

Trading performance analysis for TIGR stock

UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.84. With this latest performance, TIGR shares dropped by -4.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.33 for UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.97, while it was recorded at 2.65 for the last single week of trading, and 3.72 for the last 200 days.

UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.76 and a Gross Margin at +83.57. UP Fintech Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.97.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.06.

UP Fintech Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]