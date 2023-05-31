The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] moved down -1.53: Why It’s Important

The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE: PG] closed the trading session at $143.18 on 05/30/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $142.35, while the highest price level was $144.04. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 11:40 AM that Always®, International Paper, and Period Heroes Join Forces to Advocate for Federal Action to Help #EndPeriodPoverty in the U.S.

In Honor of Menstrual Hygiene Day, Always® brings together advocates in support of Congresswoman Grace Meng’s Menstrual Equity for All Act.

In honor of Menstrual Hygiene Day, on May 28, Always, the leader in global menstrual care; International Paper, the leading global producer of planet-friendly packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products; Brooke and Breanna Bennett, Co-Founders of Women in Training, Inc. (WIT); and, Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, rallied together in Washington D.C. in support of Congresswoman Grace Meng’s Menstrual Equity for All Act. The Act would ensure people have access to free period products in federal buildings and schools so that no one would have to miss out because of their period.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.53 percent and weekly performance of -4.01 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.09 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.06M shares, PG reached to a volume of 5475932 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PG shares is $164.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Procter & Gamble Company is set at 2.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for PG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for PG in the course of the last twelve months was 96.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

PG stock trade performance evaluation

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.01. With this latest performance, PG shares dropped by -8.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.39 for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 151.24, while it was recorded at 145.57 for the last single week of trading, and 143.50 for the last 200 days.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.34 and a Gross Margin at +47.65. The Procter & Gamble Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.38.

Return on Total Capital for PG is now 22.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.31. Additionally, PG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] managed to generate an average of $139,075 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.The Procter & Gamble Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Procter & Gamble Company go to 5.38%.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]: Insider Ownership positions