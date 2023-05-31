The Kroger Co. [KR] Is Currently -2.85 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The Kroger Co. [NYSE: KR] closed the trading session at $45.96 on 05/30/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $45.88, while the highest price level was $47.30. The company report on May 26, 2023 at 1:45 PM that Axios Harris Poll Names Kroger One of America’s Most Visible & Trusted Companies.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced its inclusion among the 2023 Axios Harris Poll 100, an annual ranking of the reputations of the most visible companies in the U.S.

“We do not take for granted the trust America places in us to provide families with fresh, affordable food and to support healthy, thriving communities,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO. “This is recognition of our incredible associates who deliver our customers a fresh and friendly shopping experience and affordable prices, each and every day.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.10 percent and weekly performance of -8.04 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.49 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.54 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.77M shares, KR reached to a volume of 6504034 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Kroger Co. [KR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KR shares is $52.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kroger Co. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for KR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for KR in the course of the last twelve months was 46.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

KR stock trade performance evaluation

The Kroger Co. [KR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.04. With this latest performance, KR shares dropped by -5.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.75 for The Kroger Co. [KR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.55, while it was recorded at 48.17 for the last single week of trading, and 46.73 for the last 200 days.

The Kroger Co. [KR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kroger Co. [KR] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.06 and a Gross Margin at +19.43. The Kroger Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.50.

Return on Total Capital for KR is now 15.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Kroger Co. [KR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 203.83. Additionally, KR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 189.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.26.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 73.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.85.The Kroger Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Kroger Co. [KR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kroger Co. go to 8.00%.

The Kroger Co. [KR]: Insider Ownership positions