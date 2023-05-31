The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] moved down -1.28: Why It’s Important

The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ: KHC] closed the trading session at $37.85 on 05/30/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $37.74, while the highest price level was $38.23. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Kraft Heinz to Participate in Bernstein’s 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference.

The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) (“Kraft Heinz”) announced today that Miguel Patricio, CEO and Board Chair, will participate in a fireside chat at Bernstein’s 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on June 1, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the event will be available at ir.kraftheinzcompany.com. A replay will be accessible after the event through the same website.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.03 percent and weekly performance of -2.30 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.62 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.80 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.31M shares, KHC reached to a volume of 7414482 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KHC shares is $45.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kraft Heinz Company is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for KHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

KHC stock trade performance evaluation

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.30. With this latest performance, KHC shares dropped by -3.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.25 for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.20, while it was recorded at 38.37 for the last single week of trading, and 38.49 for the last 200 days.

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.15 and a Gross Margin at +30.48. The Kraft Heinz Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.92.

Return on Total Capital for KHC is now 6.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.69. Additionally, KHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] managed to generate an average of $63,865 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.The Kraft Heinz Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kraft Heinz Company go to 4.65%.

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]: Insider Ownership positions