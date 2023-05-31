The AES Corporation [AES] is -30.81% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The AES Corporation [NYSE: AES] traded at a high on 05/30/23, posting a 0.15 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $19.90. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 10:07 PM that AES Announces Pricing of $900 Million of Senior Notes in Public Offering.

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) (“AES” or the “Company”) announced today the pricing of $900 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.450% senior notes due 2028 (the “Notes”). The closing of the offering of the Notes is expected to occur, subject to certain customary closing conditions, on May 17, 2023 (T+2).

AES intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds from this offering to one or more eligible green projects, which may include the development or redevelopment of such projects. Pending such allocation, AES intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering to refinance existing indebtedness, fund investments in the Company’s renewables strategic business unit, fund investments in its U.S. utilities businesses or for general corporate purposes.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7641611 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The AES Corporation stands at 2.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.93%.

The market cap for AES stock reached $13.37 billion, with 712.00 million shares outstanding and 665.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.06M shares, AES reached a trading volume of 7641611 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AES shares is $29.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AES stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The AES Corporation is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for AES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.37.

The AES Corporation [AES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.95. With this latest performance, AES shares dropped by -15.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.19 for The AES Corporation [AES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.83, while it was recorded at 20.15 for the last single week of trading, and 25.38 for the last 200 days.

The AES Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The AES Corporation go to 8.00%.

