Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] Is Currently 0.15 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ: TXN] gained 0.15% or 0.26 points to close at $176.55 with a heavy trading volume of 5673740 shares. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 6:32 PM that Texas Instruments prices $1.6 billion of investment grade notes.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) today announced the pricing of three series of senior unsecured notes for an aggregate principal amount of $1.6 billion. The notes consist of the following:.

$200 million of 4.600% senior unsecured notes due February 15, 2028;.

It opened the trading session at $177.83, the shares rose to $178.19 and dropped to $175.03, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TXN points out that the company has recorded -0.29% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -22.21% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.90M shares, TXN reached to a volume of 5673740 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXN shares is $180.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Instruments Incorporated is set at 3.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXN in the course of the last twelve months was 3760.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.00.

Trading performance analysis for TXN stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.33. With this latest performance, TXN shares gained by 5.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.96 for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 172.94, while it was recorded at 171.85 for the last single week of trading, and 170.71 for the last 200 days.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.91 and a Gross Margin at +68.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.48.

Return on Total Capital for TXN is now 45.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 39.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 62.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 33.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.80. Additionally, TXN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] managed to generate an average of $263,909 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Texas Instruments Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Instruments Incorporated go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]