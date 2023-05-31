Target Corporation [TGT] fell -10.20% so far this year. What now?

Target Corporation [NYSE: TGT] loss -3.66% on the last trading session, reaching $133.84 price per share at the time. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Target Corporation Reports First Quarter Earnings.

Target sales grew 0.5 percent, reflecting flat comparable sales combined with the benefit of sales from new locations.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Target Corporation represents 461.17 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $62.58 billion with the latest information. TGT stock price has been found in the range of $133.58 to $138.89.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.54M shares, TGT reached a trading volume of 10905505 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Target Corporation [TGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGT shares is $178.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Target Corporation is set at 4.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.32.

Trading performance analysis for TGT stock

Target Corporation [TGT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.90. With this latest performance, TGT shares dropped by -15.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.48 for Target Corporation [TGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 157.93, while it was recorded at 140.76 for the last single week of trading, and 160.49 for the last 200 days.

Target Corporation [TGT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Target Corporation [TGT] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.59 and a Gross Margin at +22.46. Target Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.55.

Return on Total Capital for TGT is now 12.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Target Corporation [TGT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 184.05. Additionally, TGT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Target Corporation [TGT] managed to generate an average of $6,318 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 71.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.04.Target Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Target Corporation [TGT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Target Corporation go to -7.51%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Target Corporation [TGT]