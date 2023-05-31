SunPower Corporation [SPWR] Is Currently 6.23 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ: SPWR] gained 6.23% or 0.64 points to close at $10.91 with a heavy trading volume of 6703893 shares. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM that SunPower Appoints Audrey Zibelman to its Board of Directors.

SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR), a leading solar technology and energy services company, today announced that Audrey Zibelman has been appointed to its board of directors. Zibelman brings extensive experience driving innovation and leading the transition to clean energy at large organizations in the private and public sectors as a board member, CEO and government leader.

“Audrey is one of the most accomplished executives advancing the energy industry transformation, and I am honored to welcome her to our board,” said Peter Faricy, SunPower CEO. “With her multifaceted experience in the power sector, I expect she will bring a unique and valuable perspective to SunPower as we aim to lead the market in rapid adoption of solar energy and home electrification.”.

It opened the trading session at $10.45, the shares rose to $10.98 and dropped to $10.3644, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SPWR points out that the company has recorded -54.79% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -16.44% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.62M shares, SPWR reached to a volume of 6703893 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SunPower Corporation [SPWR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPWR shares is $15.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPWR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SunPower Corporation is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66.

Trading performance analysis for SPWR stock

SunPower Corporation [SPWR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.81. With this latest performance, SPWR shares dropped by -17.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.33 for SunPower Corporation [SPWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.34, while it was recorded at 10.42 for the last single week of trading, and 18.21 for the last 200 days.

SunPower Corporation [SPWR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SunPower Corporation [SPWR] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.01 and a Gross Margin at +20.90. SunPower Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.88.

Return on Total Capital for SPWR is now -0.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SunPower Corporation [SPWR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.27. Additionally, SPWR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SunPower Corporation [SPWR] managed to generate an average of $21,732 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.SunPower Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

SunPower Corporation [SPWR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SunPower Corporation go to 52.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at SunPower Corporation [SPWR]