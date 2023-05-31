SentinelOne Inc. [S] is 44.76% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE: S] price surged by 2.28 percent to reach at $0.47. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 9:00 AM that SentinelOne® Shields India’s Premier Hospital from Increasing Cyber Attacks.

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital leverages market-leading AI-based security tools to keep critical infrastructure safe.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Cyberattacks are on the rise, and healthcare organizations are increasingly being targeted. In the first quarter of 2023, the sector experienced nearly 1,700 attacks per week – a 22% increase over 2022, when it was the victim of a record 1.9 million attacks in total. Most hospitals rely on legacy software to remedy the ills that cyberattacks can cause. But as the threat landscape continues to evolve and become more complex, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital decided a more modern approach was needed. And it turned to SentinelOne (NYSE: S),a global leader in autonomous security, to prescribe a plan.

A sum of 7662465 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.55M shares. SentinelOne Inc. shares reached a high of $21.955 and dropped to a low of $20.8125 until finishing in the latest session at $21.12.

The one-year S stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.99. The average equity rating for S stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SentinelOne Inc. [S]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for S shares is $22.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on S stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SentinelOne Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for S stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.20.

S Stock Performance Analysis:

SentinelOne Inc. [S] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.46. With this latest performance, S shares gained by 31.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for S stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.63 for SentinelOne Inc. [S]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.14, while it was recorded at 20.16 for the last single week of trading, and 18.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SentinelOne Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SentinelOne Inc. [S] shares currently have an operating margin of -95.36 and a Gross Margin at +65.85. SentinelOne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -89.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.61.

SentinelOne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

S Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for S. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SentinelOne Inc. go to -5.44%.

SentinelOne Inc. [S] Insider Position Details