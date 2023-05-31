Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] moved down -3.40: Why It’s Important

Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ: QRTEA] slipped around -0.03 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.92 at the close of the session, down -3.40%. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Qurate Retail Announces Sale of Zulily to Regent.

Divestiture Simplifies Qurate Retail’s Business and Improves Liquidity.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Qurate Retail, Inc. (“Qurate Retail”) (Nasdaq: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) today announced that Regent (“Regent”), a Los Angeles-based investment firm with proven expertise in the retail and apparel sectors, has acquired Zulily, the online retailer delivering a fun shopping experience helping moms discover exclusive daily deals, brand names and on-trend styles, and everyday value on clothing, footwear, homeware essentials and more. Zulily was a wholly owned subsidiary of Qurate Retail, the largest player in video commerce through its QVC and HSN businesses and the owner of Cornerstone Brands. The divestiture aligns with Qurate Retail’s Project Athens transformation strategy articulated in June 2022 to optimize its brand portfolio.

Qurate Retail Inc. stock is now -43.42% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. QRTEA Stock saw the intraday high of $0.969 and lowest of $0.8521 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.23, which means current price is +37.60% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.09M shares, QRTEA reached a trading volume of 6678922 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qurate Retail Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRTEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for QRTEA in the course of the last twelve months was 3.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has QRTEA stock performed recently?

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.10. With this latest performance, QRTEA shares gained by 15.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRTEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.98 for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8815, while it was recorded at 0.9086 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8923 for the last 200 days.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Qurate Retail Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QRTEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qurate Retail Inc. go to -8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]