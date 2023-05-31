PPL Corporation [PPL] fell -10.71% so far this year. What now?

PPL Corporation [NYSE: PPL] gained 0.31% on the last trading session, reaching $26.09 price per share at the time. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM that PPL Corporation Holds 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareowners.

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) is strategically repositioned for top-tier earnings and dividend growth, bolstered by one of the strongest balance sheets in the U.S. utility sector, focused on executing its utility-of-the-future strategy, and intent on becoming the best utility company in the nation, PPL President and Chief Executive Officer Vince Sorgi told shareowners at the company’s 2023 virtual annual meeting.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

“Our acquisition of Rhode Island Energy nearly a year ago and the sale of our U.K. utility business in June 2021 have significantly shifted PPL’s future and strategically repositioned the company for long-term growth and success,” said Sorgi. “As a result, we have a very clear strategy, our company is stronger than it’s been in years, and we’re only getting stronger.”.

PPL Corporation represents 736.83 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $19.22 billion with the latest information. PPL stock price has been found in the range of $26.00 to $26.355.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.27M shares, PPL reached a trading volume of 5754417 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PPL Corporation [PPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPL shares is $31.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PPL Corporation is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

Trading performance analysis for PPL stock

PPL Corporation [PPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.48. With this latest performance, PPL shares dropped by -9.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.33 for PPL Corporation [PPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.87, while it was recorded at 26.26 for the last single week of trading, and 28.17 for the last 200 days.

PPL Corporation [PPL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PPL Corporation [PPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.63 and a Gross Margin at +21.83. PPL Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.02.

Return on Total Capital for PPL is now 5.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PPL Corporation [PPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.71. Additionally, PPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PPL Corporation [PPL] managed to generate an average of $109,239 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.PPL Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

PPL Corporation [PPL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL Corporation go to 17.21%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PPL Corporation [PPL]