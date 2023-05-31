Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] Is Currently 0.37 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: PANW] gained 0.37% or 0.78 points to close at $212.48 with a heavy trading volume of 5512573 shares. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Palo Alto Networks Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Fiscal third quarter revenue grew 24% year over year to $1.7 billion.

Fiscal third quarter billings grew 26% year over year to $2.3 billion.

It opened the trading session at $216.00, the shares rose to $219.50 and dropped to $211.42, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PANW points out that the company has recorded 22.98% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -60.7% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.87M shares, PANW reached to a volume of 5512573 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PANW shares is $232.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PANW stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palo Alto Networks Inc. is set at 6.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for PANW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 52.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for PANW in the course of the last twelve months was 23.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for PANW stock

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.60. With this latest performance, PANW shares gained by 16.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PANW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.87 for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 193.01, while it was recorded at 205.24 for the last single week of trading, and 172.71 for the last 200 days.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.43 and a Gross Margin at +68.76. Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.85.

Return on Total Capital for PANW is now -4.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,912.00. Additionally, PANW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 131.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] managed to generate an average of -$21,256 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PANW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. go to 33.59%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]