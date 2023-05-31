Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] Revenue clocked in at $11.70 million, down -39.09% YTD: What’s Next?

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: NVOS] price plunged by -9.93 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on May 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Novo Integrated Sciences Reports Fiscal Year 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) (the “Company” or “Novo”), pioneering a holistic approach to patient-first health and wellness through a multidisciplinary healthcare ecosystem of multiple patient and consumer touchpoints for services and product innovation, today reported its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended February 28, 2023.

Robert Mattacchione, Novo’s CEO and Board Chairman, stated, “During the fiscal year 2023 second quarter period, the Company paid a total of $9,086,050 to certain note holders upon conversion of their notes. Additionally, the Company announced the signing of agreements for an unsecured, non-dilutive 15-year debt instrument, with a principal sum of $70,000,000, which provides for the Company to receive net proceeds of approximately $55,000,000 after fees. In today’s environment of tight capital markets and expensive capital raises, this cash infusion is consequential and will provide the Company with the foundational capital and repayment terms required to support and accelerate the further implementation and growth of Novo’s three-pillar business model.”.

A sum of 8369210 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 20.31M shares. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. shares reached a high of $0.1372 and dropped to a low of $0.12 until finishing in the latest session at $0.12.

Guru’s Opinion on Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

NVOS Stock Performance Analysis:

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.78. With this latest performance, NVOS shares gained by 2.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.65 for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1315, while it was recorded at 0.1410 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4262 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -81.67 and a Gross Margin at +17.92. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -279.86.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -99.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -63.89.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] Insider Position Details