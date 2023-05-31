Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] is -32.65% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: NWL] traded at a high on 05/30/23, posting a 0.92 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.81. The company report on May 26, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Newell Brands to Webcast Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference.

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Peterson, and Chief Financial Officer, Mark Erceg, will present at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference in Paris at 2:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. CEST) on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

The presentation will be webcast and may be accessed by selecting Events & Presentations from the Investors tab of the Newell Brands website at www.newellbrands.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay following the live event.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6302088 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Newell Brands Inc. stands at 4.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.87%.

The market cap for NWL stock reached $3.54 billion, with 413.90 million shares outstanding and 411.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.63M shares, NWL reached a trading volume of 6302088 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWL shares is $14.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newell Brands Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

How has NWL stock performed recently?

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.34. With this latest performance, NWL shares dropped by -27.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.49 for Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.95, while it was recorded at 8.75 for the last single week of trading, and 13.93 for the last 200 days.

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.18 and a Gross Margin at +29.68. Newell Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.08.

Return on Total Capital for NWL is now 8.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 170.79. Additionally, NWL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 149.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] managed to generate an average of $7,036 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Newell Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newell Brands Inc. go to -1.50%.

Insider trade positions for Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]