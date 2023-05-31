Morgan Stanley [MS] Revenue clocked in at $73.74 billion, down -1.88% YTD: What’s Next?

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] price plunged by -0.57 percent to reach at -$0.48. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Morgan Stanley at Work’s Third Annual State of the Workplace Study Finds Equity Compensation a Key Driver of Employee Retention, While Helping Employees Meet Long-term Goals.

Morgan Stanley at Work released today the latest findings from its third annual State of the Workplace Financial Benefits Study:.

Achieving long-term goals grows to become most important benefit of equity compensation: Employee views of equity compensation as a driver of long-term investment goals increased to 28% (vs. 24% in 2022), followed by providing an extra source of income and giving a stake in the success of the company.

A sum of 5869733 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.54M shares. Morgan Stanley shares reached a high of $84.57 and dropped to a low of $83.11 until finishing in the latest session at $83.42.

The one-year MS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.08. The average equity rating for MS stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Morgan Stanley [MS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $97.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 1.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 67.34.

MS Stock Performance Analysis:

Morgan Stanley [MS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.40. With this latest performance, MS shares dropped by -7.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.37 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.65, while it was recorded at 82.84 for the last single week of trading, and 88.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Morgan Stanley Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.32. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.71.

Return on Total Capital for MS is now 3.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Morgan Stanley [MS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 328.87. Additionally, MS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 247.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Morgan Stanley [MS] managed to generate an average of $133,803 per employee.

MS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 3.87%.

Morgan Stanley [MS] Insider Position Details