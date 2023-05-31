Monopar Therapeutics Inc. [MNPR] fell -54.43% so far this year. What now?

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: MNPR] gained 17.75% on the last trading session, reaching $1.08 price per share at the time. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Monopar Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Recent Developments.

Camsirubicin Phase 1b Dose­Escalation Trial Enrolling 5th Dose­Level Cohort (650 mg/m2) MNPR-101 RIT Shows Promising Imaging and Therapeutic Preclinical Study Results.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. represents 13.11 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.66 million with the latest information. MNPR stock price has been found in the range of $0.9185 to $1.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 30.40K shares, MNPR reached a trading volume of 7426072 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNPR shares is $8.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. [MNPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.87. With this latest performance, MNPR shares dropped by -4.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.60 for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. [MNPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3201, while it was recorded at 0.9384 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1994 for the last 200 days.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.32.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

