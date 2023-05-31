Market cap of ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO] reaches 21.13B – now what?

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE: ZTO] traded at a low on 05/30/23, posting a -6.77 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $25.21. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM that ZTO Announces Change to Board Composition.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and HKEX: 2057), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China (“ZTO” or the “Company”), today announced that the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) has appointed Mr. Xudong Chen as a director of the Company, effective June 15, 2023. Mr. Zheng Liu has tendered his resignation as a director of the Company, effective June 15, 2023. Mr. Liu’s resignation was not due to any disagreement with the Company.

Mr. Xudong Chen has been a Director for Strategic Investment at Alibaba Group since May 2023. From November 2019 to April 2023, Mr. Chen was a Director for Strategic Investment at Cainiao Network. From September 2013 to November 2019, Mr. Chen successively served as an associate, senior associate, vice president, and executive director for private equity investment at HOPU Investments. From July 2012 to August 2013, Mr. Chen served as an associate at investment banking department of Deutsche Bank Securities in New York. From July 2006 to October 2008, Mr. Chen worked at investment banking department of China International Capital Corporation as an analyst. Mr. Chen has been a non-executive director of Quantium Solutions International Pte. Ltd. since June 2022. Mr. Chen received his MBA degree from Ross School of Business at University of Michigan in 2012, and his bachelor’s degree in economics from Fudan University in 2006.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7370086 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stands at 3.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.89%.

The market cap for ZTO stock reached $21.13 billion, with 808.87 million shares outstanding and 391.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.06M shares, ZTO reached a trading volume of 7370086 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZTO shares is $37.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZTO stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZTO in the course of the last twelve months was 11.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has ZTO stock performed recently?

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.19. With this latest performance, ZTO shares dropped by -8.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.54 for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.21, while it was recorded at 27.15 for the last single week of trading, and 25.87 for the last 200 days.

ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.68 and a Gross Margin at +25.55. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.25.

Return on Total Capital for ZTO is now 11.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.29. Additionally, ZTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.87.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. go to 19.00%.

Insider trade positions for ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]