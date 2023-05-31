Market cap of Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] reaches 21.23B – now what?

Trip.com Group Limited [NASDAQ: TCOM] plunged by -$0.11 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $31.76 during the day while it closed the day at $31.38. The company report on May 30, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Trip.com Group to Hold Annual General Meeting on June 30, 2023.

Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961) (“Trip.com Group” or the “Company”), a leading one-stop travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management, today announced that it will hold an annual general meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) at 2:00 p.m. on June 30, 2023 (Hong Kong time) at the address of Building 16, 968 Jin Zhong Road, Shanghai, People’s Republic of China.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Holders of record of ordinary shares of the Company at the close of business on June 1, 2023 (Hong Kong time) are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the annual general meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. Holders of the Company’s American depositary shares (“ADSs”) as of the close of business on June 1, 2023 (New York time) who wish to exercise their voting rights for the underlying ordinary shares represented by their ADSs must act through the depositary of the Company’s ADS program, The Bank of New York Mellon. The purpose of the annual general meeting is for the Company’s shareholders to consider, and if thought fit, pass and approve the amendment and restatement of the Company’s Third Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association by the deletion in their entirety and by the substitution in their place of the Fourth Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association.

Trip.com Group Limited stock has also loss -7.46% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TCOM stock has declined by -11.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 20.92% and lost -8.78% year-on date.

The market cap for TCOM stock reached $21.23 billion, with 649.89 million shares outstanding and 646.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.65M shares, TCOM reached a trading volume of 6870842 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCOM shares is $46.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCOM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trip.com Group Limited is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.89.

TCOM stock trade performance evaluation

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.46. With this latest performance, TCOM shares dropped by -11.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.03 for Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.10, while it was recorded at 31.81 for the last single week of trading, and 32.12 for the last 200 days.

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.44 and a Gross Margin at +77.48. Trip.com Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.00.

Return on Total Capital for TCOM is now 0.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.31. Additionally, TCOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.29.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Trip.com Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]: Insider Ownership positions