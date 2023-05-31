Market cap of DexCom Inc. [DXCM] reaches 43.85B – now what?

DexCom Inc. [NASDAQ: DXCM] plunged by -$1.49 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $116.67 during the day while it closed the day at $113.56. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM that Dexcom Showcases Accuracy, Reliability and Ease of Use of Its Dexcom G6 CGM System at the 66th Annual Meeting of the Japan Diabetes Society.

JDS conference seminars and information at the Dexcom booth will demonstrate Dexcom CGM is central to optimal diabetes management for people with both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including older adults.

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), a global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) for people with diabetes, will showcase the accuracy, reliability and ease of use of its Dexcom G6 CGM System and will highlight the latest clinical evidence that continues to demonstrate the effectiveness of Dexcom CGM during the 66th Annual Meeting of the Japan Diabetes Society held May 11-13, 2023 in Kagoshima, Japan.

DexCom Inc. stock has also loss -4.80% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DXCM stock has inclined by 2.30% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.39% and gained 0.28% year-on date.

The market cap for DXCM stock reached $43.85 billion, with 386.70 million shares outstanding and 384.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.14M shares, DXCM reached a trading volume of 8039987 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DexCom Inc. [DXCM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DXCM shares is $140.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DXCM stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DexCom Inc. is set at 3.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for DXCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for DXCM in the course of the last twelve months was 105.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

DXCM stock trade performance evaluation

DexCom Inc. [DXCM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.80. With this latest performance, DXCM shares dropped by -6.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DXCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.66 for DexCom Inc. [DXCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.90, while it was recorded at 115.13 for the last single week of trading, and 108.04 for the last 200 days.

DexCom Inc. [DXCM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DexCom Inc. [DXCM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.44 and a Gross Margin at +64.46. DexCom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.73.

Return on Total Capital for DXCM is now 9.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DexCom Inc. [DXCM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.62. Additionally, DXCM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DexCom Inc. [DXCM] managed to generate an average of $44,895 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.DexCom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DexCom Inc. [DXCM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXCM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DexCom Inc. go to 19.20%.

DexCom Inc. [DXCM]: Insider Ownership positions