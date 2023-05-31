Market cap of Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] reaches 13.07B – now what?

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: CFG] surged by $0.16 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $27.65 during the day while it closed the day at $27.17. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 7:00 AM that New Citizens Private Client™ World Elite Mastercard® Brings Innovative Design Elements and Unique Customer Benefits.

First Product to Launch with Mastercard Touch Card Feature in the U.S.

Today, Citizens is introducing the Citizens Private Client™ World Elite Mastercard®, the first launch with its exclusive payments partner, Mastercard, and the first card product in the U.S. to include Mastercard’s Touch Card™ feature.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock has also loss -0.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CFG stock has declined by -34.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -35.17% and lost -30.99% year-on date.

The market cap for CFG stock reached $13.07 billion, with 485.44 million shares outstanding and 479.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.58M shares, CFG reached a trading volume of 6658196 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFG shares is $36.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citizens Financial Group Inc. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for CFG in the course of the last twelve months was 4.76.

CFG stock trade performance evaluation

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.07. With this latest performance, CFG shares dropped by -12.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.55 for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.47, while it was recorded at 27.17 for the last single week of trading, and 36.49 for the last 200 days.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.27. Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.28.

Return on Total Capital for CFG is now 8.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.57. Additionally, CFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] managed to generate an average of $109,746 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. go to 0.85%.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]: Insider Ownership positions