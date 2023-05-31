Market cap of Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] reaches 300.34B – now what?

Broadcom Inc. [NASDAQ: AVGO] plunged by -$9.39 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $921.78 during the day while it closed the day at $803.34. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Broadcom Inc. to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO), a Delaware corporation headquartered in San Jose, CA, and a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, today announced it will report its second quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results and business outlook on Thursday, June 1, 2023 after the close of the market. Broadcom’s management will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on the same day to discuss these results and business outlook.

Broadcom Inc. stock has also gained 18.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AVGO stock has inclined by 35.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 51.60% and gained 43.68% year-on date.

The market cap for AVGO stock reached $300.34 billion, with 418.00 million shares outstanding and 414.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, AVGO reached a trading volume of 11626152 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVGO shares is $701.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Broadcom Inc. is set at 28.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 33.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVGO in the course of the last twelve months was 31.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

AVGO stock trade performance evaluation

Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.42. With this latest performance, AVGO shares gained by 28.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.15 for Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 643.59, while it was recorded at 742.18 for the last single week of trading, and 562.55 for the last 200 days.

Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.03 and a Gross Margin at +62.01. Broadcom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.62.

Return on Total Capital for AVGO is now 22.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 48.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 176.04. Additionally, AVGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 173.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] managed to generate an average of $574,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Broadcom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Broadcom Inc. go to 8.30%.

Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]: Insider Ownership positions