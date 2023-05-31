Market cap of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE] reaches 2.42B – now what?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: APE] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.61 during the day while it closed the day at $1.60. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 1:03 PM that For the First Time in Four Years, AMC Theatres® Summer Movie Camp Returns With Tickets as Low As $3.

AMC is bringing back its popular Summer Movie Camp program beginning May 27.

Moviegoers can experience 14 different popular family titles throughout the summer months, with dedicated showtimes on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -1.23% of its value over the past 7 days. However, APE stock has declined by -22.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 31.15% and gained 13.48% year-on date.

The market cap for APE stock reached $2.42 billion, with 974.19 million shares outstanding and 971.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.50M shares, APE reached a trading volume of 5669261 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for APE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59.

APE stock trade performance evaluation

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.23. With this latest performance, APE shares gained by 6.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.15% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.40 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5390, while it was recorded at 1.5940 for the last single week of trading.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.90 and a Gross Margin at +18.07. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.89.

Return on Total Capital for APE is now -4.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.87. Additionally, APE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 135.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 109.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE] managed to generate an average of -$28,895 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE]: Insider Ownership positions