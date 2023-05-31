Market cap of Aclarion Inc. [ACON] reaches 8.89M – now what?

Aclarion Inc. [NASDAQ: ACON] surged by $0.46 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.52 during the day while it closed the day at $1.05. The company report on May 30, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Aclarion Announces New Engagement with The London Clinic and London Spine Clinic.

The London Clinic is the UK’s most renowned independent, private hospital, established 1932.

Aclarion Inc. stock has also gained 55.56% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ACON stock has inclined by 44.01% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 28.05% and gained 81.03% year-on date.

The market cap for ACON stock reached $8.89 million, with 7.87 million shares outstanding and 5.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, ACON reached a trading volume of 40787878 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aclarion Inc. [ACON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACON shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACON stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aclarion Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 147.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

ACON stock trade performance evaluation

Aclarion Inc. [ACON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 55.56. With this latest performance, ACON shares gained by 65.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.48 for Aclarion Inc. [ACON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7525, while it was recorded at 0.6966 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8023 for the last 200 days.

Aclarion Inc. [ACON]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aclarion Inc. [ACON] shares currently have an operating margin of -10090.85 and a Gross Margin at -328.36. Aclarion Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12582.79.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aclarion Inc. [ACON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.26. Additionally, ACON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aclarion Inc. [ACON] managed to generate an average of -$1,086,506 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Aclarion Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Aclarion Inc. [ACON]: Insider Ownership positions