Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] Stock trading around $4.45 per share: What’s Next?

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: KC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 17.41% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.32%. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 7:29 AM that Kingsoft Cloud Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Mr. Tao Zou, Chief Executive Officer of Kingsoft Cloud, commented, “This quarter we remained committed to our high-quality and sustainable development strategy, continued to build our success based on technology, built our full life-cycle brand recognition centered around our clients, while keep enhancing our management of operating. Our results over the past few quarters demonstrate the effectiveness of our strategy. As we prepare to meet future opportunities and challenges head-on, we will nimbly execute on our strategy to create value for our customers, shareholders, employees, and society.”.

Over the last 12 months, KC stock rose by 13.81%. The one-year Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.93. The average equity rating for KC stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.13 billion, with 236.43 million shares outstanding and 104.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.69M shares, KC stock reached a trading volume of 5854896 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KC shares is $5.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KC stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for KC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.49.

KC Stock Performance Analysis:

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.32. With this latest performance, KC shares dropped by -22.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 78.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.39 for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.13, while it was recorded at 4.07 for the last single week of trading, and 4.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.52 and a Gross Margin at +3.21. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.50.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.67.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] Insider Position Details