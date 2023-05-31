JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] gain 5.09% so far this year. What now?

JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ: JBLU] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $6.92 during the day while it closed the day at $6.81. The company report on May 12, 2023 at 9:00 AM that JetBlue Announces Record and Payment Dates for May 2023 Additional Prepayment to Spirit Stockholders.

As previously announced, in connection with the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of July 28, 2022 (the “Merger Agreement”), by and among JetBlue Airways Corporation (“JetBlue”) (NASDAQ: JBLU), Sundown Acquisition Corp., and Spirit Airlines, Inc. (“Spirit”) (NYSE: SAVE), JetBlue has set May 24, 2023, as the record date for the May 2023 prepayment to Spirit stockholders of $0.10 per Spirit share (the “May 2023 Additional Prepayment”), with payment of the May 2023 Additional Prepayment to occur on May 31, 2023. Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, Spirit stockholders as of the May 24, 2023, record date will be entitled to receive the May 2023 Additional Prepayment.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

JetBlue Airways Corporation stock has also loss -1.87% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JBLU stock has declined by -17.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.66% and gained 5.09% year-on date.

The market cap for JBLU stock reached $2.23 billion, with 327.60 million shares outstanding and 322.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.73M shares, JBLU reached a trading volume of 7654633 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBLU shares is $8.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBLU stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JetBlue Airways Corporation is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.69.

JBLU stock trade performance evaluation

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.87. With this latest performance, JBLU shares dropped by -4.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.39 for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.94, while it was recorded at 6.82 for the last single week of trading, and 7.52 for the last 200 days.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.94 and a Gross Margin at +1.21. JetBlue Airways Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.95.

Return on Total Capital for JBLU is now -2.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 123.01. Additionally, JBLU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.97.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.JetBlue Airways Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]: Insider Ownership positions