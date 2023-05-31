iQIYI Inc. [IQ] Revenue clocked in at $4.25 billion, down -20.19% YTD: What’s Next?

iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ: IQ] price plunged by -6.00 percent to reach at -$0.27. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 5:00 AM that iQIYI Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

A sum of 11919855 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.67M shares. iQIYI Inc. shares reached a high of $4.56 and dropped to a low of $4.12 until finishing in the latest session at $4.23.

The one-year IQ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 47.12. The average equity rating for IQ stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on iQIYI Inc. [IQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IQ shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for IQ in the course of the last twelve months was 23.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

IQ Stock Performance Analysis:

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.02. With this latest performance, IQ shares dropped by -30.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.60 for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.18, while it was recorded at 4.52 for the last single week of trading, and 4.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into iQIYI Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iQIYI Inc. [IQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.53 and a Gross Margin at +23.03. iQIYI Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.47.

Return on Total Capital for IQ is now 4.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iQIYI Inc. [IQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 349.30. Additionally, IQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 161.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.88.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.iQIYI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

IQ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc. go to 3.82%.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] Insider Position Details