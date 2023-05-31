Inpixon [INPX] Revenue clocked in at $17.30 million, down -86.47% YTD: What’s Next?

Inpixon [NASDAQ: INPX] gained 15.00% or 0.03 points to close at $0.23 with a heavy trading volume of 8512085 shares. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Inpixon Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Completed the Spin-off of Workplace Experience Business Line on March 14.

Conference Call to be Held Today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

It opened the trading session at $0.207, the shares rose to $0.2389 and dropped to $0.1975, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for INPX points out that the company has recorded -91.29% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -21.05% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.32M shares, INPX reached to a volume of 8512085 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inpixon is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for INPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37.

Inpixon [INPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.45. With this latest performance, INPX shares dropped by -39.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.67 for Inpixon [INPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3613, while it was recorded at 0.2126 for the last single week of trading, and 3.3021 for the last 200 days.

Inpixon [INPX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inpixon [INPX] shares currently have an operating margin of -226.98 and a Gross Margin at +43.87. Inpixon’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -326.47.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -79.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.16.

Inpixon’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Inpixon [INPX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inpixon go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Inpixon [INPX]