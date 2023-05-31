Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] Revenue clocked in at $10.20 million, down -62.17% YTD: What’s Next?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INO] price plunged by -4.84 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 8:00 AM that INOVIO to Present at the 2023 Jefferies Healthcare Conference.

INOVIO (NASDAQ: INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases, today announced that Dr. Jacqueline Shea, President and CEO, and Dr. Michael Sumner, CMO, will present at the 2023 Jefferies Healthcare Conference.

2023 Jefferies Healthcare ConferenceDate: Friday, June 9, 2023Time: 8:00 AM ETFormat: Fireside Chat.

A sum of 5628814 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.19M shares. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $0.6291 and dropped to a low of $0.585 until finishing in the latest session at $0.59.

The one-year INO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 55.64. The average equity rating for INO stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INO shares is $1.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INO stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for INO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85.

INO Stock Performance Analysis:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.25. With this latest performance, INO shares dropped by -23.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.60 for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7970, while it was recorded at 0.6196 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5660 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] shares currently have an operating margin of -2672.64 and a Gross Margin at +46.44. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2726.67.

Return on Total Capital for INO is now -79.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -82.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -89.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.42. Additionally, INO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] managed to generate an average of -$1,520,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

INO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 41.50%.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] Insider Position Details