Infosys Limited [INFY] is -11.72% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Infosys Limited [NYSE: INFY] traded at a high on 05/30/23, posting a 0.19 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $15.90. The company report on May 30, 2023 at 3:00 AM that Infosys and Roland-Garros Serve Up New AI-Powered Experiences for the Tennis Ecosystem.

Marking its fifth-year milestone, the partnership continues to push the boundaries of digital innovations to propel the game into the future.

– Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and the French Tennis Federation (FFT) have today revealed new innovations that will continue their partnership to transform and power the game in novel, smarter more immersive ways. The innovations, powered by cloud, AI, mixed reality, and data & analytics will take fan engagement to a whole new level while continuing to empower players, coaches, media, tournament organizers, and the community.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6573490 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Infosys Limited stands at 1.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.09%.

The market cap for INFY stock reached $65.41 billion, with 4.19 billion shares outstanding and 3.56 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.88M shares, INFY reached a trading volume of 6573490 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Infosys Limited [INFY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INFY shares is $18.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INFY stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infosys Limited is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

How has INFY stock performed recently?

Infosys Limited [INFY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.60. With this latest performance, INFY shares gained by 2.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.39 for Infosys Limited [INFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.89, while it was recorded at 15.70 for the last single week of trading, and 17.84 for the last 200 days.

Infosys Limited [INFY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Infosys Limited [INFY] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.38 and a Gross Margin at +26.49. Infosys Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.77.

Infosys Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Infosys Limited [INFY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INFY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Infosys Limited go to 14.80%.

Insider trade positions for Infosys Limited [INFY]