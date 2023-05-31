General Electric Company [GE] moved down -0.33: Why It’s Important

General Electric Company [NYSE: GE] slipped around -0.34 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $102.40 at the close of the session, down -0.33%. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 8:30 AM that GE Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition.

Names Rahul Ghai Chief Financial Officer.

GE (NYSE: GE) today announced a Chief Financial Officer transition. Rahul Ghai will become Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of GE effective September 1, 2023, succeeding Carolina Dybeck Happe. Mr. Ghai will assume this role in addition to his current responsibilities as Chief Financial Officer of GE Aerospace, which he has held since August 2022. Dybeck Happe will continue as an SVP of GE for a period of time to assist with the transition and continued work to prepare for separation readiness ahead of the planned GE Vernova spin-off.

General Electric Company stock is now 56.61% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GE Stock saw the intraday high of $103.07 and lowest of $100.66 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 105.94, which means current price is +57.82% above from all time high which was touched on 05/22/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.92M shares, GE reached a trading volume of 5654182 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about General Electric Company [GE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GE shares is $106.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Electric Company is set at 2.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for GE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for GE in the course of the last twelve months was 26.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has GE stock performed recently?

General Electric Company [GE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.06. With this latest performance, GE shares gained by 3.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.49 for General Electric Company [GE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.89, while it was recorded at 101.87 for the last single week of trading, and 74.93 for the last 200 days.

General Electric Company [GE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Electric Company [GE] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.23 and a Gross Margin at +27.80. General Electric Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.13.

Return on Total Capital for GE is now 5.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, General Electric Company [GE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.54. Additionally, GE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, General Electric Company [GE] managed to generate an average of $5,052 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.General Electric Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for General Electric Company [GE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Electric Company go to 25.50%.

Insider trade positions for General Electric Company [GE]