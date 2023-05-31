Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] gain 0.33% so far this year. What now?

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: DLR] surged by $1.71 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $104.29 during the day while it closed the day at $100.60. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Digital Realty Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend for Common and Preferred Stock.

Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today its board of directors has authorized quarterly cash dividends for common and preferred stock for the second quarter of 2023.

Common Stock Digital Realty’s board of directors authorized a cash dividend of $1.22 per share to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 15, 2023. The common stock cash dividend will be paid on June 30, 2023.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. stock has also gained 9.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DLR stock has declined by -3.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.59% and gained 0.33% year-on date.

The market cap for DLR stock reached $27.33 billion, with 291.22 million shares outstanding and 287.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, DLR reached a trading volume of 5907177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLR shares is $115.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Realty Trust Inc. is set at 3.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.93. With this latest performance, DLR shares gained by 1.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.42 for Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.03, while it was recorded at 93.73 for the last single week of trading, and 104.57 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.10 and a Gross Margin at +23.37. Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.05.

Return on Total Capital for DLR is now 1.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.76. Additionally, DLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] managed to generate an average of $110,693 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Realty Trust Inc. go to 1.60%.

