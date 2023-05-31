Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] Revenue clocked in at $45.85 billion, down -11.45% YTD: What’s Next?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE: BMY] loss -0.17% or -0.11 points to close at $63.71 with a heavy trading volume of 8392070 shares. The company report on May 30, 2023 at 9:24 AM that Bristol Myers Squibb to Present Late-Breaking Data for Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel) in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma and Mantle Cell Lymphoma at 2023 International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma.

Pivotal trials TRANSCEND FL and TRANSCEND NHL 001 continue to underscore the transformative potential of Breyanzi and its clinically meaningful benefit across the broadest array of B-cell malignancies of any CD19-directed CAR T cell therapy.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced the acceptance of two late-breaker abstracts for Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel) studies TRANSCEND FL and TRANSCEND NHL 001 for patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) and patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), respectively, for presentation at the 2023 International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma (ICML). These results follow the topline announcement shared on May 1 of this year.

It opened the trading session at $63.37, the shares rose to $64.09 and dropped to $63.07, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BMY points out that the company has recorded -19.60% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -0.02% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.94M shares, BMY reached to a volume of 8392070 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMY shares is $79.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMY in the course of the last twelve months was 21.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.19. With this latest performance, BMY shares dropped by -4.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.94 for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.13, while it was recorded at 64.82 for the last single week of trading, and 71.71 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.08 and a Gross Margin at +57.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.71.

Return on Total Capital for BMY is now 12.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.09. Additionally, BMY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] managed to generate an average of $184,461 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company go to 3.75%.

