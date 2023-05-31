Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] moved up 8.26: Why It’s Important

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] closed the trading session at $0.69 on 05/30/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.645, while the highest price level was $0.707. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Bionano Reports First Quarter 2023 Results and Highlights Recent Business Progress.

Q1 2023 revenue was $7.4 million, which represents a 30% increase over Q1 2022.

Installed base of 259 Saphyr® systems totaled as of Q1 2023, which represents a 47% increase over Q1 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -52.77 percent and weekly performance of 0.72 percent. The stock has been moved at -68.94 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -48.54 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.39M shares, BNGO reached to a volume of 13156661 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNGO shares is $3.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

BNGO stock trade performance evaluation

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.72. With this latest performance, BNGO shares gained by 0.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.48 for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8465, while it was recorded at 0.6698 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7033 for the last 200 days.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -466.09 and a Gross Margin at -9.55. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -476.93.

Return on Total Capital for BNGO is now -42.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.68. Additionally, BNGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] managed to generate an average of -$327,398 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Bionano Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]: Insider Ownership positions