Baxter International Inc. [BAX] Revenue clocked in at $15.05 billion, down -20.88% YTD: What’s Next?

Baxter International Inc. [NYSE: BAX] price plunged by -2.33 percent to reach at -$0.96. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Baxter to Present at Jefferies Healthcare Conference.

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a global medtech leader, will present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 8, 2023. José (Joe) Almeida, Baxter’s chairman, president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcast of Baxter’s presentation can be accessed at www.baxter.com and will be available for replay through Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

A sum of 9380598 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.78M shares. Baxter International Inc. shares reached a high of $41.11 and dropped to a low of $40.23 until finishing in the latest session at $40.33.

The one-year BAX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.81. The average equity rating for BAX stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAX shares is $50.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baxter International Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAX in the course of the last twelve months was 106.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.28. With this latest performance, BAX shares dropped by -15.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.33 for Baxter International Inc. [BAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.79, while it was recorded at 41.52 for the last single week of trading, and 48.92 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baxter International Inc. [BAX] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.63 and a Gross Margin at +34.61. Baxter International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.10.

Return on Total Capital for BAX is now 5.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baxter International Inc. [BAX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 295.10. Additionally, BAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 268.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baxter International Inc. [BAX] managed to generate an average of -$40,550 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Baxter International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baxter International Inc. go to 1.95%.

