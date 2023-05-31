Atento S.A. [ATTO] fell -37.12% so far this year. What now?

Atento S.A. [NYSE: ATTO] gained 82.19% on the last trading session, reaching $2.66 price per share at the time. The company report on April 10, 2023 at 10:19 PM that Telefónica and Atento renew their Global Alliance until the end of 2025.

Both companies have signed the renewal and extension of the Master Service Agreement that includes the joint operations of both entities.

With the signing of the agreement, Atento consolidates its position as a preferred partner to deliver the operator’s customer experience services.

Atento S.A. represents 14.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $38.09 million with the latest information. ATTO stock price has been found in the range of $1.6573 to $3.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 40.08K shares, ATTO reached a trading volume of 48941272 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Atento S.A. [ATTO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATTO shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATTO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atento S.A. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03.

Trading performance analysis for ATTO stock

Atento S.A. [ATTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 209.27. With this latest performance, ATTO shares gained by 47.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.25 for Atento S.A. [ATTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5900, while it was recorded at 1.4700 for the last single week of trading, and 3.7100 for the last 200 days.

Atento S.A. [ATTO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atento S.A. [ATTO] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.33 and a Gross Margin at +7.52. Atento S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.41.

Return on Total Capital for ATTO is now 0.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -174.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.14. Additionally, ATTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 101.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.84.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.27.Atento S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Atento S.A. [ATTO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Atento S.A. go to 12.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Atento S.A. [ATTO]