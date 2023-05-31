Arista Networks Inc. [ANET] is 43.73% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Arista Networks Inc. [NYSE: ANET] price surged by 2.39 percent to reach at $4.07. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Arista Networks, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET), an industry leader in data-driven, client to cloud networking for large data center, campus and routing environments, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“Amid macroeconomic uncertainty and a gradually recovering supply chain, Arista continues to bring innovative, leading-edge platforms to market, while delivering superior customer and financial outcomes,” said Jayshree Ullal, President and CEO of Arista Networks. “Our Q1 results illustrate this with continued growth in revenue and profits.”.

A sum of 6350191 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.03M shares. Arista Networks Inc. shares reached a high of $178.36 and dropped to a low of $170.11 until finishing in the latest session at $174.42.

The one-year ANET stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.52. The average equity rating for ANET stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANET shares is $166.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANET stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arista Networks Inc. is set at 6.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANET in the course of the last twelve months was 80.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

ANET Stock Performance Analysis:

Arista Networks Inc. [ANET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.98. With this latest performance, ANET shares gained by 8.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.56 for Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 154.57, while it was recorded at 156.53 for the last single week of trading, and 132.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Arista Networks Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arista Networks Inc. [ANET] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.96 and a Gross Margin at +61.07. Arista Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.87.

Return on Total Capital for ANET is now 34.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arista Networks Inc. [ANET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.31. Additionally, ANET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arista Networks Inc. [ANET] managed to generate an average of $374,431 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Arista Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

ANET Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arista Networks Inc. go to 9.98%.

Arista Networks Inc. [ANET] Insider Position Details