Altria Group Inc. [MO] Stock trading around $44.32 per share: What’s Next?

Altria Group Inc. [NYSE: MO] loss -0.65% on the last trading session, reaching $44.32 price per share at the time. The company report on May 26, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Update on Altria’s Pending Acquisition of NJOY Holdings, Inc.

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) announces that the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, has expired in connection with our previously announced pending acquisition of NJOY Holdings, Inc. (Transaction). Therefore, no further regulatory review by the federal antitrust authorities is required in connection with the Transaction. Subject to the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions, we expect to complete the Transaction in the second quarter of 2023.

Altria Group Inc. represents 1.79 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $79.22 billion with the latest information. MO stock price has been found in the range of $43.71 to $44.526.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.12M shares, MO reached a trading volume of 9156767 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Altria Group Inc. [MO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MO shares is $49.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altria Group Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for MO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for MO in the course of the last twelve months was 60.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for MO stock

Altria Group Inc. [MO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.36. With this latest performance, MO shares dropped by -6.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.47 for Altria Group Inc. [MO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.49, while it was recorded at 44.70 for the last single week of trading, and 45.36 for the last 200 days.

Altria Group Inc. [MO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altria Group Inc. [MO] shares currently have an operating margin of +77.17 and a Gross Margin at +87.80. Altria Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.80.

Return on Total Capital for MO is now 64.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.74. Additionally, MO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 117.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altria Group Inc. [MO] managed to generate an average of $912,857 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Altria Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Altria Group Inc. [MO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altria Group Inc. go to 3.92%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Altria Group Inc. [MO]