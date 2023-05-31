Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] is 66.14% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AKBA] traded at a low on 05/30/23, posting a -15.17 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.96. The company report on May 30, 2023 at 7:30 AM that FDA Provides Akebia Therapeutics a Path Forward for Vadadustat.

FDA denies formal dispute resolution, but outlines path to resubmit NDA for dialysis-dependent patients without new clinical studies.

Akebia plans to request Type A meeting and then resubmit NDA.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6092583 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stands at 23.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.39%.

The market cap for AKBA stock reached $190.88 million, with 184.77 million shares outstanding and 181.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, AKBA reached a trading volume of 6092583 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKBA shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKBA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -32.01. With this latest performance, AKBA shares gained by 5.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 274.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 182.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.07 for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8406, while it was recorded at 1.2237 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5792 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.59 and a Gross Margin at +70.45. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.63.

Return on Total Capital for AKBA is now -29.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -63.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -215.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,683.44. Additionally, AKBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,290.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] managed to generate an average of -$451,522 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

