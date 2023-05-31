Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] fell -3.33% so far this year. What now?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE: AEM] plunged by -$0.75 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $51.31 during the day while it closed the day at $50.26. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 10:01 AM that Barsele Announces Plans for Resumption of Diamond Drilling Activities in 2023.

Coring to be initiated late May or early June.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Diamond drilling is budgeted for 3,000 metres (approximately 15 holes) and will test for Intrusive-hosted “Orogenic Gold” and Volcanogenic Massive Sulphides.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stock has also loss -6.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AEM stock has inclined by 9.19% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.78% and lost -3.33% year-on date.

The market cap for AEM stock reached $24.85 billion, with 468.97 million shares outstanding and 454.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.98M shares, AEM reached a trading volume of 6524010 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEM shares is $65.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52.

AEM stock trade performance evaluation

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.00. With this latest performance, AEM shares dropped by -11.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.10 for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.15, while it was recorded at 51.56 for the last single week of trading, and 49.47 for the last 200 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.86 and a Gross Margin at +29.89. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.67.

Return on Total Capital for AEM is now 11.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.20. Additionally, AEM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.65.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 79.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited go to -6.38%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]: Insider Ownership positions