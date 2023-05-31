Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] moved up 4.69: Why It’s Important

Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AFRM] closed the trading session at $14.74 on 05/30/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.02, while the highest price level was $14.95. The company report on May 26, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Affirm to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:.

On Thursday, June 8, 2023, Michael Linford, Chief Financial Officer, and Zane Keller, Director of Investor Relations, will be attending the Bank of America Global Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA. Mr. Linford will participate in a fireside chat beginning at 10:40 AM PT.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 52.43 percent and weekly performance of 1.45 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.69 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 49.49 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.93M shares, AFRM reached to a volume of 11712137 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $13.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.38.

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.45. With this latest performance, AFRM shares gained by 49.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.79 for Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.39, while it was recorded at 14.25 for the last single week of trading, and 15.50 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.88 and a Gross Margin at +88.30. Affirm Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -52.43.

Return on Total Capital for AFRM is now -10.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 155.54. Additionally, AFRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 154.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] managed to generate an average of -$277,201 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.

