why The Walt Disney Company [DIS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $120.78

The Walt Disney Company [NYSE: DIS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.17% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.35%. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM that The Walt Disney Company Reports Second Quarter and Six Months Earnings for Fiscal 2023.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) today reported earnings for its second quarter ended April 1, 2023.

Revenues for the quarter and six months grew 13% and 10%, respectively.

Over the last 12 months, DIS stock dropped by -14.50%. The one-year The Walt Disney Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.9. The average equity rating for DIS stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $161.06 billion, with 1.83 billion shares outstanding and 1.82 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.54M shares, DIS stock reached a trading volume of 12835187 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Walt Disney Company [DIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DIS shares is $120.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Walt Disney Company is set at 2.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for DIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for DIS in the course of the last twelve months was 115.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

DIS Stock Performance Analysis:

The Walt Disney Company [DIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.35. With this latest performance, DIS shares dropped by -11.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.26 for The Walt Disney Company [DIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.98, while it was recorded at 89.43 for the last single week of trading, and 100.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Walt Disney Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Walt Disney Company [DIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.19 and a Gross Margin at +28.04. The Walt Disney Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.87.

Return on Total Capital for DIS is now 4.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Walt Disney Company [DIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.00. Additionally, DIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Walt Disney Company [DIS] managed to generate an average of $14,514 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.The Walt Disney Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

DIS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Walt Disney Company go to 21.87%.

The Walt Disney Company [DIS] Insider Position Details