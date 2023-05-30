why Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.23

Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE: LUMN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.79% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -16.17%. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM that WinMagic partners with Lumen Technologies to offer mission-critical cybersecurity solutions.

New partnership leverages expertise in network, security and cloud solutions.

Over the last 12 months, LUMN stock dropped by -83.53%. The one-year Lumen Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.01. The average equity rating for LUMN stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.89 billion, with 1.00 billion shares outstanding and 990.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 30.19M shares, LUMN stock reached a trading volume of 21304153 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUMN shares is $3.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUMN stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lumen Technologies Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUMN in the course of the last twelve months was 5.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

LUMN Stock Performance Analysis:

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.17. With this latest performance, LUMN shares dropped by -10.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.25 for Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3640, while it was recorded at 2.0220 for the last single week of trading, and 5.3756 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lumen Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.84 and a Gross Margin at +35.60. Lumen Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.86.

Return on Total Capital for LUMN is now 8.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 210.83. Additionally, LUMN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 206.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] managed to generate an average of -$53,379 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Lumen Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] Insider Position Details