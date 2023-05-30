why DLocal Limited [DLO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $16.56

DLocal Limited [NASDAQ: DLO] slipped around -2.39 points on Friday, while shares priced at $11.41 at the close of the session, down -17.32%. The company report on May 26, 2023 at 2:01 PM that dLocal issues response to the press article allegations.

Today we were subject to a set of misleading allegations in an article published by Infobae, who has not reached out to the company for comments, about alleged non compliance with expatriation rules in Argentina. dLocal operates in the payments industry and is regulated by government authorities across its 40 geographies. The referred article is factually incorrect:.

DLocal Limited stock is now -26.72% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DLO Stock saw the intraday high of $13.80 and lowest of $9.04 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 33.63, which means current price is +26.22% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, DLO reached a trading volume of 10872370 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DLocal Limited [DLO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLO shares is $16.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DLocal Limited is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for DLO in the course of the last twelve months was 27.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has DLO stock performed recently?

DLocal Limited [DLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.14. With this latest performance, DLO shares dropped by -16.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.01 for DLocal Limited [DLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.33, while it was recorded at 13.66 for the last single week of trading, and 17.77 for the last 200 days.

DLocal Limited [DLO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DLocal Limited [DLO] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.72 and a Gross Margin at +51.00. DLocal Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.94.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.42.

DLocal Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for DLocal Limited [DLO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLocal Limited go to 27.20%.

Insider trade positions for DLocal Limited [DLO]