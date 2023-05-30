why DISH Network Corporation [DISH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $16.86

DISH Network Corporation [NASDAQ: DISH] slipped around -0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $6.66 at the close of the session, down -0.15%. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 8:31 AM that CORRECTION – DISH Earnings Call Time is Noon ET Today, May 8.

DISH Network Corp. (NASDAQ: DISH) will hold its earnings call at noon Eastern Time (ET) on Monday, May 8, 2023, as originally shared when the call was announced.

Participant conference numbers: (800) 207-0148 (U.S.) and (773) 305-6837Conference ID: 228222.

DISH Network Corporation stock is now -52.56% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DISH Stock saw the intraday high of $6.92 and lowest of $6.46 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.49, which means current price is +12.12% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.75M shares, DISH reached a trading volume of 12500959 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DISH Network Corporation [DISH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DISH shares is $16.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DISH stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DISH Network Corporation is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for DISH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for DISH in the course of the last twelve months was 11.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has DISH stock performed recently?

DISH Network Corporation [DISH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.60. With this latest performance, DISH shares dropped by -9.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DISH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.28 for DISH Network Corporation [DISH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.71, while it was recorded at 6.59 for the last single week of trading, and 13.10 for the last 200 days.

DISH Network Corporation [DISH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DISH Network Corporation [DISH] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.26 and a Gross Margin at +27.53. DISH Network Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.81.

Return on Total Capital for DISH is now 5.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DISH Network Corporation [DISH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 135.05. Additionally, DISH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 125.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DISH Network Corporation [DISH] managed to generate an average of $162,200 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.DISH Network Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Insider trade positions for DISH Network Corporation [DISH]